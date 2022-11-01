Managing up or down: Understanding personalities in the workplace

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One in four workers are planning to quit their job this year. Employers are pulling out all the stops to keep them — from offering four-day work weeks to remote work, to free therapy, and vacation breaks in the Hamptons.

These perks are not just for the management teams but for wait staff and cleaning people, as well. But some experts don’t believe this is what workers really want. Employees want respect, and they want to be valued. According to one financial expert, it’s imperative for employers and employees to know what drives you and your co-workers.

Are you a former rock star? How about a dominatrix? A black widow? The know-it-all? Or the know-nothing?

“I came up with these characters as a result of going through three separate multi-billion-dollar acquisitions,” former Fortune 500 executive, Day One Ready founder and author Jennifer Fondrevay shared.

Fondrevay said knowing the characteristics that drive your co-workers and your boss could make all the difference at work.

“People are reevaluating their job. They’re looking for meaning in their job,” said Fondrevay.

The latest Forbes survey says the number one reason people leave: a toxic culture. Fondrevay said a dominatrix boss can be detrimental to a company.

“The dominatrix is the bully. They aren’t looking to get people’s opinions. They are just are focused on the objectives. First and foremost, I say your goal is not to be this person’s friend,” said Fondrevay.

Show them every day what you bring to the team.

Then there’s the know-it-all.

“That’s the kind of person who can squash creativity, so the reverse of the know-it-all is the know-nothing,” Fondrevay shared.

The ostrich keeps their head in the sand.

“That’s the person doesn’t want to deal with what’s happening,” Fondrevay said.

What about the former rock star?

“That’s the person who is usually the hero, everyone thinks has the mightiest touch,” Fondrevay finished with.

If you recognize yourself or your co-workers in one of these, that’s the first step to figuring out how to change or how to manage your manager.

Understanding why you are the way you are is the first step to improving. Fondrevay’s latest book is called “Now What? A Survivor’s Guide for Thriving Through Mergers and Acquisitions” and can be found on Amazon.

Contributors to this news report include Marsha Lewis, producer, and Roque Correa, videographer and editor.