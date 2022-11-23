Nearly 90K Disney-themed children’s clothing sets recalled over lead levels

Nearly 90,000 children’s clothing sets have been recalled over lead levels, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.
According to CPSC, Bentex is recalling about 87,000 children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles because the textile ink has lead levels that exceed either the federal lead paint or lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard.
Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
From November 2021 through August 2022, CPSC said, the recalled clothing was sold for between $5 and $25 at T.J. Maxx, dd’s/Ross, Burlington, Army and Air Force Exchange Service, and other stores nationwide, as well as online at amazon.com.
Anyone who has these recalled items should immediately take them away from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return or dispose of the clothing to receive a full refund. Bentex can be reached at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, by email at recall@bentex.com, or online at bentex.com/recall or bentex.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label. According to the CPSC, the following styles are included in the recall:
|Product name
|Description
|Batch number
|Jersey Leggings Set - G9P6456M
|Children’s 100% polyester 2-piece set for infant through girls size 18. The set includes a yellow long sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and black leggings with white and yellow flowers.
|69P6456MI-0122, 79P6456MI-0122, 89P6456MI-0122, 99P6456MI-0122 69P6456MI-0722, 79P6456MI-0722, 89P6456MI-0722, 99P6456MI-0722
|Bike Shorts Set - G1E2125MI
|Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers. The set includes red polyester short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and gray shorts with black polka dots and Minnie Mouse heads.
|71E2125MI-0122
|Girls Shorts Set - SP2247971DC
|Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers through girls sizes 4-6X. The set is a yellow polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh and “Hello Hunny” print. The shorts are light blue with Winnie the Pooh print and a yellow trim.
|SP2247971DC 3/2022
|Girls Shorts Set - SP2246088DS
|Children’s 2-piece set for girls sizes 4-16. The set is a purple polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with 4 Disney Descendants characters and “Wickedly Fierce” printed. The shorts are gray with a purple trim.
|SP2246088DS 03/2022
|Boys Shorts Set – B2E6459LN
|Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for newborns and infants. The set is a green long sleeve top with Grodu (baby Yoda) and frog print. The shorts are green striped with prints of Grodus (baby Yoda) and frogs.
|02E6459LN-0322, 12E6459LN-0322
|3 Pack Shorts Set - B2E6919MM
|The set is a three pack of 100% cotton shorts in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse print. Shorts have drawstring matching the short color around the waist and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7.
|02E6919MM-0322, 12E6919MM-0322, 22E6919MM-0322, 32E6919MM-0322
|3 Pack Pants Set - B2P6920MM
|The set is a three pack of 100% cotton sweatpants in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse Print and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7.
|02P6920MM-0322, 12P6920MM-0322, 22P6920MM-0322, 32P6920MM-0322
|Children’s Shorts Set - B2E5094PH
|Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for infants and toddlers. The set is a yellow short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and “Just beeing me” print. The shorts are gray with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger heads print.
|12E5094PH-1021 22E5094PH-1021
|Children’s Leggings Set - G2P6361MI
|Children’s polyester jersey 2-piece set for infants to girls sizes 4-7. The set is a green short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse, and “Best Buds” printed. Pink leggings with white flowers and brown polka dots.
|62P6361MI-0322, 72P6361MI-0322, 82P6361MI-0322