Nearly 90K Disney-themed children’s clothing sets recalled over lead levels

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different styles are being recalled.

Nearly 90,000 children’s clothing sets have been recalled over lead levels, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

According to CPSC, Bentex is recalling about 87,000 children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles because the textile ink has lead levels that exceed either the federal lead paint or lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

RELATED | The dangers of lead in toys: What you can do to keep your children safe

#Recall: About 87,000 Bentex Group Children’s Clothing Sets. The textile ink has lead levels that exceed either the federal lead paint or lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Get full refund. CONTACT: 800-451-0285. Full recall notice: https://t.co/higq6DH3ab pic.twitter.com/APv7Cn94Mz — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 23, 2022

From November 2021 through August 2022, CPSC said, the recalled clothing was sold for between $5 and $25 at T.J. Maxx, dd’s/Ross, Burlington, Army and Air Force Exchange Service, and other stores nationwide, as well as online at amazon.com.

Anyone who has these recalled items should immediately take them away from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return or dispose of the clothing to receive a full refund. Bentex can be reached at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, by email at recall@bentex.com, or online at bentex.com/recall or bentex.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label. According to the CPSC, the following styles are included in the recall: