8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk

About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment, according to CPSC. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

To date, according to the CPSC, testing has identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

The company is aware of 11 consumers who have reported Pseudomonas, a bacteria, infections and is investigating these reports to see if there is any connection to the recalled products.

Visit TheLaundressRecall.com for a complete list of recalled products. Lot codes begin with a prefix letter “F” and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, “H” and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and “T” and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less. All products have “The Laundress – New York” printed at the top of the label. The recall involves all products manufactured at the affected facility through September 2022.

Lot codes of affected products can be identified on the bottom or side of the bottle in black type, as seen in the red box. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The products were sold through September 2022 for between $8 and $100 at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites, and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products on or after January 2021 may request a refund using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt. Or if purchased through TheLaundress.com, consumers can submit their email address for a refund. Consumers who purchased the recalled products before January 2021 should take a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker and contact The Laundress for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt. After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

The Laundress can be contacted at 800-681-1915 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.TheLaundressRecall.com or at www.TheLaundress.com and click “Get Started” on the homepage to begin the reimbursement process.