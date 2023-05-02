🔒 Insiders Only: Get mom some grocery money!

Tune into The Morning Show each day May 5-12 to win a $1,000 grocery gift card.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s moms are awesome!

Her big day is coming up and News4JAX wants to help celebrate moms with a chance to lighten up that grocery bill.

Here’s how:

Starting May 5, watch The Morning Show at 7 a.m. and will ask you to post a photo of yourself on SnapJAX with a common household item (you must be a News4JAX Insider to post on SnapJAX).

Post the pin in the ‘Mother’s Day $1,000 Grocery Giveaway’ channel on SnapJAX by 7 a.m. the next business day (so Friday’s item must be posted by 7 a.m. on Monday, May 8).

Watch us at 7:50 a.m. the next day, and if you see your SnapJAX photo, email Insider@wjxt.com within 15 minutes for your chance to win a $1,000 GROCERY CARD!

That’s it! Good luck!