Armed convicted felon steals truck, leads deputies on chase from Clay to Putnam County

Austin Cox was arrested in Putnam County following a chase starting in Clay County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – An armed convicted felon, who is accused of stealing a truck, is facing 10 criminal charges following a dangerous vehicle chase that stretched across two Florida counties.

Austin Cox, 25, of Orange Park, was taken into custody in Putnam County late Sunday night after investigators said he purposely rammed a Clay County deputy’s patrol unit that had chased him into Putnam County.

According to the arrest report, Cox was in a stolen truck when he led multiple Clay County deputies on a chase into Putnam County. As the pursuit went into the Bardin Community, they all turned onto Johns Road, where, according to the arrest report, Cox deliberately drove through a fence and cattle gate before putting the truck into reverse and intentionally ramming a deputy’s patrol unit.

The report states that after Cox rammed the deputy, he drove into a marshy area under power before ditching the truck and hiding under heavy foliage to conceal his whereabouts.

Cox was eventually located and taken into custody by a Clay County sheriff’s office dog.

When deputies searched him, they found 15.3 grams of meth. When they searched the truck, they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun. The serial number on the gun was sanded down, making it unidentifiable.

According to the report, the stolen truck also contained other items that indicate Cox was involved in other property crimes within Clay County.

Cox was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, five felony counts of illegal weapons violations, trafficking meth, criminal damage to property, and resisting arrest.

Court records show that Cox is currently awaiting his day in court on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

Cox also has multiple previous convictions for theft, grand theft, and vehicle theft.