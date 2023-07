JSO is currently searching for Kalib Rowser. Courtesy: JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 25-year-old man with autism who disappeared late Tuesday night.

Kalib Rowser was last seen by his family around 10:20 p.m. on the southside, near Southpoint Parkway and Salisbury Road.

Rowser has brown eyes and black hair; he is 5′10″.

He wasn’t wearing shoes when he was last seen, but did have on a white t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.