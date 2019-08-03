25 years of Painting of the Paws kicks off the 2019 Jaguars season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 25th annual Painting of the Paws takes place Saturday morning to kick off the 2019 Jaguars season.

More than 300 paw prints will be painted from Bay Street and Gator Bowl Boulevard all the way to TIAA Bank Field.

Jaxson de Ville, Roar of the Jaguars, D-Line and other members of the Jags street team are expected to attend, and former Jags placekicker Josh Scobee will be painting the first paw print on Gator Bowl Boulevard.

The Jax Chamber and Jax Chamber of Downtown Council is hosting the family-friendly event.

Painting of the Paws is open to the public and more than 500 people are expected to participate, according to Jax Chamber.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.