Blind Rabbit killer sentenced to 20+ years after pleading guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A second man accused in the shooting death of a Riverside restaurant worker during a robbery pleaded guilty Thursday morning to murder and other charges.

Devonte Hanford, 23, admitted to his role in the slaying of Daniel Rowe, who was killed while taking out the garbage on July 22, 2015, in an alley behind the Blind Rabbit on King Street. Police said Hanford and Erron Coleman had tried to rob Rowe and were seen running away from the scene.

Hanford pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and armed robbery and was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on each charge.

He also pleaded guilty in three other cases, including marijuana possession, probation violation and battery in a detention facility. He was sentenced to five years in the battery case and 15 years for the probation violation.

Hanford's sentences will all run concurrently.

About a year after the deadly shooting, Coleman, 27, was arrested and charged with Rowe's murder, along with armed robbery, burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After Coleman pleaded guilty to shooting Rowe, he named Hanford in his plea agreement, and Hanford was arrested two days later.

Hanford had pleaded not guilty but changed his plea Thursday.

Coleman, who is facing 35 years to life in prison, has a sentencing hearing scheduled June 18.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.