3 hit by car while changing tire in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A roadside tire change sends three people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, reported the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the intersection of Old St. Augustine Road and Agatite Road, just west of the shops at Bartram Park around 10:30 Wednesday where the accident happened.

A driver initially pulled over to the side of the road to change a flat fire. Investigators sais a good Samaritan also stopped to help.

Three people were working to change a flat tire when they were hit by another driver.

Two men and one woman, according to police, were outside the car changing that tire when they were hit by another car.

All three were transported to the hospital- one person is in serious condition with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car that hit those three did stop after the crash and cooperated with investigators.

It is unknown at this time if speed or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

