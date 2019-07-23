3 NE Florida communities receive infrastructure, housing funds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced $16.2 million in awards for 24 small and rural communities across the state through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program.

The program -- a partnership between Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development -- helps communities fund infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation.

“Infrastructure development is the lifeline for economic growth in many areas and we will continue to work with our federal partners on building a stronger, more resilient Florida," DeSantis said.

Communities in Northeast Florida that will receive funds in this round of grants:

Putnam County ($750,000) – to rehabilitate, or demolish and replace, homes of low- to moderate-income household homes that do not meet current building code standards and to address code-related issues, health and safety measures and green rehabilitation standards.

Town of Callahan ($650,000) – to install water mains to increase system operating pressures, and to improve firefighting capabilities and system reliability. This project is expected to benefit more than 1,300 individuals of which more than half are low- to moderate-income.

Town of Hilliard ($700,000) – to replace water and sewer lines and install an emergency electrical generator at the Oxford Street lift station. This project is expected to benefit more than 1,100 individuals of which nearly 600 are low- to moderate-income.

