32 dogs seized in suspected hoarding case, taken to nearby refuge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. - An animal refuge in the Florida Panhandle has taken in 32 dogs from an apparent hoarding case.

According to a Facebook post by the Alaqua Animal Refuge, Washington County animal control officers responded to a property after a "nearly dead" dog was brought to their office.

Officers found dogs and puppies in various stages of neglect. Several were in critical condition.

The refuge said the puppies were critically hurt. One of them died and another is showing signs of neurological issues.

One of the dogs already had to have a blood transfusion and is too weak to stand.

The refuge says the animals will require extensive medical care and rehabilitation.

"It is so important to step up and assist whenever we can," said Laurie Hood, founder of Alaqua. "It is part of why I started the Refuge. These dogs deserve to have the chance for a better life and our team is amazing to give them that. If there's a chance for them to heal, Alaqua can make that happen."

The facility is at full capacity and still caring for some dogs from a recent animal neglect case. They have set up emergency kennels to help the dogs in Washington County.

They are asking the community to donate in order to help save the dogs.

