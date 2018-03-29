Mom says 25-year-old son killed was 'good man'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have arrested a 38-year-old man in Monday night's killing of a man in the Hillcrest area on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Chris Blessett, 25, was shot about 8 p.m. during an argument on Mohawk Street, near the Eureka Gardens Apartments, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died.

Police said they picked up Derrick Lewis on an outstanding warrant Wednesday, then charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Lt. Craig Waldrup did not know what the argument was about.

Lewis appeared before a judge Thursday morning and was ordered held without bond.

Blessett's family told News4Jax that he was from Germany and was a good person with a good heart and was "killed for nothing."

His mother told police she didn't believe Blessett knew Lewis, but police said they did.

The family said a funeral for Blessett is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the C.L. Page Mortuary.

