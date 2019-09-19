3rd annual Adopt a Bark in the Park set for Saturday

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you have been considering adopting a pet, you may want to head to Riverside Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday for Adopt a Bark in the Park. The event will feature adoptable dogs from Animal Care and Protective Services, along with pet-friendly vendors, a raffle and a doggie ball pit.

The Jacksonville Jaycees are hosting the event to benefit Friends of Jacksonville Animals, a nonprofit pet group that works to find forever homes for animals.

"The purpose of the event is to find some shelter dogs their forever home and to raise money and donations for FOJA," Genevieve Hall, Jacksonville Jaycees vice president for individual development and an event organizer, said.

Vendors will include Bad to the Bone Pet Care, Central Bark, Dogs on Deployment, Earthwise Pets, First Coast German Shepherd Rescue, Hope Lives Animals Rescue Inc., Jumpin' Jax Flyball Club, Pet Paradise Resort, The Pet People, Pet Services Jacksonville, Pure Pups and Swamp Haven Rescue.

Jumpin' Jax Flyball Club will be doing a demonstration at the event. An afterparty at Kanine Social will take place immediately after the event. Kanine Social is located just down the road from Riverside Park at 580 College St., Jacksonville, FL 32204.

Adopt a Bark in the Park is open to the public, free and pet and kid-friendly.

