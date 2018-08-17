3rd man arrested in deadly shooting of Jacksonville 7-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A third man wanted after the death of a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl was captured by police during a traffic stop, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Thursday night.

In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office said a police officer got behind a car with a broken tail light and pulled it over. Abrion Price was in the car, police said.

They said he ran from the traffic stop, but a K-9 tracked him, and he was taken into custody.

"Told you we would find you," the post read. When Sheriff Mike Williams announced the arrest earlier this week of the two other men accused in the shooting that killed 7-year-old Heidy Villanueva, he vowed that his department would track down Price.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who addressed the city's crime earlier in the day, tweeted in response to the arrest:

We told you @JSOPIO @jsosheriff was coming to get you.

Stanley Harris III and Trevonte Phoenix were also arrested in the shooting. Harris was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but additional charges will be added.

Phoenix, 17, and Price, 19, are charged with felony murder because they were in the commission of a crime when Heidy was hit by the bullet that killed her. Price is also charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon. Phoenix will be prosecuted as an adult, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said.

Thirteen shots were fired as a result of what was apparently a planned robbery in the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant, according to police. Phoenix and Price arranged the setup over social media under the pretense of a gun sale, Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Harris, a friend of the buyer, served as a lookout in another car as the deal went down, police said. When guns were drawn, he exchanged shots with Phoenix and Price as they ran away.

Heidy and her father were in a car with a younger child at the 103rd Street strip mall, waiting for Heidy's mother to finish grocery shopping, when bullets started flying.

A Facebook page posting updates in the case indicated that Phoenix and Price actually hid behind the family's car during the shootout.

Police said a bullet entered the family's vehicle and struck Heidy in the head. She died at the hospital.

Price is expected to appear in court at 1 p.m. Friday.

