458 pigs need homes or they will be euthanized after hoarding case, rescuers said

FALMOUTH, Ky. - 458 pigs in Kentucky need homes after a massive hoarding case, animal rescuers with the Pig Advocates League said August 26.

The rescuers say the remaining pigs will be euthanized.

"We have 19 days to vet and place as many of these pigs as possible before the state of Kentucky euthanizes them. There has never been a more desperate time in the pig community as there is right now."

The hoarding situation was a result of the owner not getting the pigs spayed or neutered and failing to keep the male and female pigs separated, the Pig Advocates League said in its Facebook post.

Click here to foster or adopt a pig.

Click here to donate. PAL will be collecting all donations for this massive effort and distribute them for spays/neuters, microchips, health certificates, feed, and any other care needed for these animals.

"We need homes for as many as possible! We are also looking for rescues/sanctuaries that can provide temporary holding for pigs going to homes."

