4th person arrested, 5th sought after deadly shooting of 7-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested and a man was is still sought after the murder of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Police arrested Kezia Holmes, but are still looking for Edward Garcia (both pictured above). Investigators said Holmes, whose age wasn't given, was arrested for tampering with evidence.

Garcia, 28, has an active warrant for accessory after the fact, according to the Sheriff's Office. Anyone who knows his location is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Young girl's life lost to violence

Heidy and her father were in a car with a younger child at the 103rd Street strip mall, waiting for Heidy's mother to finish grocery shopping, when bullets started flying.

Police said a bullet entered the family's vehicle and struck Heidy in the head. She died at the hospital.

Photo of Heydi Rivas Villanueva via Facebook

Stanley Harris III, Trevonte Phoenix and Abrion Price were all arrested after the young girl's death.

Thirteen shots were fired as a result of what was apparently a planned robbery in the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant, according to police. Phoenix and Price arranged the setup over social media under the pretense of a gun sale, Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Harris, a friend of the buyer, served as a lookout in another car as the deal went down, police said. When guns were drawn, he exchanged shots with Phoenix and Price as they ran away.

At his first court appearance on the shooting charges, Price was ordered to be held without bond. He will be arraigned Sept. 6.

Phoenix, 17, and Price, 19, are charged with felony murder because they were in the commission of a crime when Heidy was hit by the bullet that killed her. Price is also charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon. Phoenix will be prosecuted as an adult, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said.

Harris, 21, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but additional charges were expected to be added.

Stanley Harris III and Trevonte Phoenix are in under arrest. Police are still looking for Abrion Price.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.