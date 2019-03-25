6 injured in crash on St. Johns Bluff at Atlantic Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six people were injured in a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue, which is considering it a mass-casualty incident.

Witnesses said that some of those injured in a van involved in the crash were children.

Sky 4 flying over the scene at 3:20 p.m. showed St. Johns Bluff closed in both directions north of Atlantic.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated as information becomes available, with a live update on News4Jax at 4 p.m.

