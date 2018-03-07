60,000 pounds of beer spilled on Florida highway after truck overturns

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - A semi-trailer truck carrying cases of Busch Beer overturned on Interstate-10 in Okaloossa County, spilling its entire load on to the road.

Over 60,000 pounds of the suds were lost when the truck overturned at 2:40 a.m. The truck driver, Michael Powell, suffered only minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

WTXL reports Powell was cited for careless driving for failing to maintain his lane, which caused the truck to overturn.

