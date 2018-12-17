65 people became U.S. citizens at the Jaguars game

JACKSONVILLE - A special moment happened during halftime at the Jaguars game Sunday afternoon.

Sixty-five people living in northeast Florida took the Oath of Allegiance and became U.S. citizens.

The momentous occasion took place on the 50-yard line of TIAA Bank Field.

The group represents 38 countries ranging from 18 to 63 years old.

The stadium erupted in applause welcoming the newest American citizens.

"With the crowd is cheering, people standing up and respecting the flag, the country, I think all of us felt that on the field. It was nice and welcome," said Oscar Naranjo, a new U.S. citizen.

The naturalization ceremony is believed to be the first ever to happen during a NFL game.

