Man arrested in January murder at Edgewood convenience store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of killing a 65-year-old man outside an Edgewood convenience story in January.

Jacksonville police said 65-year-old Willie Dornes was shot and killed the afternoon of Jan. 6 near the Shell store his family says he regularly visited near the intersection of Edgewood Avenue North and Lowell Avenue. Detectives at the time said the shooting took place during an attempted robbery.

Lt. Craig Waldrup announced Friday that witnesses had identified the gunman as Donovan Smith, 27, and obtained an arrest report. He was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Jacksonville and was arrested on a charge of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Dornes' family said the father of two was defending himself from three men who were bullying him before he was shot. He died at the scene.

"It's tough," said the victim's younger brother, John Dornes. "Someone being taken unexpectedly, it would be tough for anyone, but love is keeping us together."

The family said after 30 years of driving a truck, Willie Dornes had fallen on hard times and often sought the company of friends who hung out at the convenience store.

The victim's younger brother said he was blessed to spend time with him one week before he was killed.

"Willie came over and spent the whole night and day with me on Saturday of last week, so I thought that was the work of God," John Dornes said. "I really thank God for having those last words with him the day before he was killed."

