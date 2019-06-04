7 city pools not yet open for summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On these record-breaking hot days, many hope to cool off by taking advantage of one of the 33 public pools in Jacksonville. But in some neighborhoods, that’s not happening.

On the first week of summer break for Duval County students, seven pools in the city are not open. Some will open soon, although exactly when is still up in the air for some of them. At least one pool will not open at all this year.

The Julius Guinyard pool on Jefferson Street, just north of downtown, is one that is still shuttered. Nearby residents are not happy about that because they say the pool was remodeled last year and is still having problems.

Darnell Whitfield said it appears the city is ignoring his neighborhood because it's a predominately black community.

“Another summer and it’s 100 degrees (and) it's still not being utilized,” Whitfield said.

Others tell News4Jax it’s Important to get all of the pools open.

Lauri Lewis can’t understand the delays since the city has been working on the issue for some time.

“All these kids need to be able to go swimming and have something to do," Lewis said. "If not, they’re just going to hang out on the street."

One of the city's pools, Sunny Acres on Merrill Road, won’t be open at all this season due to a major renovation at the site. But when News4Jax visited the site Tuesday, there was no visible sign indicating why or how long it would be closed, just a locked gate and a pool beyond the fence with slightly green water.

List of closed pools

Harts Road Pool, 11597 Harts Road

Ed White High School Pool, 1700 Old Middleburg Road

Englewood High School Pool, 4412 Barnes Road

Sunny Acres Pool, 9428 Merrill Road (will not open for the season due to a major renovation at the facility)

Robert F. Kennedy Pool, 1139 Ionia St.

Oceanway Pool, 12215 Sago Ave. W. (anticipated to open this weekend)

Julius Guinyard Pool, 1358 Jefferson St.



