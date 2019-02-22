'76' gas station offers $0.76 gas for limited time only

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Got gas? If not, you can get it for $0.76 PER GALLON on Friday and Saturday.

'76' in Jacksonville is offering gas at a discounted price on Friday and Saturday at certain locations.

The first 100 vehicles will receive the deal.

The company says the grand openings will kick off with games for a chance to win gas cards, 76 branded items, and many more prizes.

ONLY THESE LOCATIONS ARE OFFERING 76 CENT GAS ON FRIDAY:

• Friday, February 22, 2019

o 7890 103rd Street from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.*

o 11150 LEM Turner Road from 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.*



ONLY THESE LOCATIONS ARE OFFERING 76 CENT GAS ON SATURDAY:

• Saturday, February 23, 2019

o 1120 Atlantic Blvd from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.*

o 1539 3rd Street, Jacksonville Beach from 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.*



*$.76 per gallon gas promotion on regular unleaded fuel for first 100 cars

