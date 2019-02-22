News

'76' gas station offers $0.76 gas for limited time only

Exciting news for Jacksonville's residents

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Got gas? If not, you can get it for $0.76 PER GALLON on Friday and Saturday. 

'76' in Jacksonville is offering gas at a discounted price on Friday and Saturday at certain locations. 

The first 100 vehicles will receive the deal. 

The company says the grand openings will kick off with games for a chance to win gas cards, 76 branded items, and many more prizes. 

ONLY THESE LOCATIONS ARE OFFERING 76 CENT GAS ON FRIDAY:

•    Friday, February 22, 2019 
o    7890 103rd Street from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.*
o    11150 LEM Turner Road from 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.*
 
ONLY THESE LOCATIONS ARE OFFERING 76 CENT GAS ON SATURDAY:

•    Saturday, February 23, 2019 
o    1120 Atlantic Blvd from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.*
o    1539 3rd Street, Jacksonville Beach from 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.*
 
*$.76 per gallon gas promotion on regular unleaded fuel for first 100 cars

