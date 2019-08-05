8 arrested, strip club shut down after JSO raid, fire inspection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Southside strip club was temporarily shut down after a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office undercover vice raid and fire inspection this weekend.

It's the latest in a string of recent Jacksonville strip club raids.

JSO vice officers went undercover Saturday night at Emperors Gentlemen's Club at 4923 University Blvd. West.

They arrested eight dancers on various charges, including exposure of body parts and simulating a sex act. One of the women, Quintana Estrada Grettel de la Caridad, was also charged with prostitution after investigators said she began a sexual conversation with an officer.

JSO called the fire marshal, and the inspection that resulted led to a cease and desist order, temporarily shutting the club down.

City officials said one of the problems was that Emperors recently increased its occupancy to more than 300 people, and it was out of compliance with the fire code.

The women arrested are:

Megan Hardy, 25

Quintana Estrada Grettel de la Caridad, 28

Taylor Gentry, 21

Angelica Castro, 26

Mykaela Lefort, 28

Christina Mushrush, 30

Stephanie Medina, 29

Nadia Sutton



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.