JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on the Northside this morning. A fire broke out in the chimney of a home on Peaceful Harbor Drive.

An 80-year-old woman was inside at the time. She was able to get out safely, and she's expected to be okay.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

