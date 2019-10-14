9 bidders for JEA advance to negotiation phase of privatization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just over half of those who responded to a call for invitations to buy all or part of JEA will advance to the the negotiation phase of the process, the city-owned utility's board announced Monday afternoon.

While JEA's initial guidelines called for the process to be conducted in private until the final phase early next year, the electric and water/sewer utility said Monday it would release of the names of the companies advancing. However, the price they are offering will not be released until February.

After 16 responses to the JEA's invitation to bid were received last week, News4Jax, Jacksonville Daily Record and the Florida Times-Union confirmed the identity of several of the bidders, including Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy, Emera, the Veolia Group and American Water, from the bidders themselves. The companies were not barred from identifying themselves.

While we await the final list of all the names advancing, FPL and Duke Energy were on the list.

"What is in the replies is not public," JEA Vice President of Legal Affairs Lynne Rhode said. "So everything will be in accordance with the public procurement process which had been in the solicitations So to the extent permitted by law, things will be public, and to the extent they are not, they will not be."

The CEO and board have stressed this only a fact-finding expedition. They just want to find out how much they could get for the utility, which has been independently valued at about $7 billion. Any decision to privatize JEA would require the approval of the Jacksonville City Council and the voters of Jacksonville.

City Council member Michael Boylan chaired a special meeting last week, where the majority of council members voiced concerns about the process. They agreed to introduce legislation that would allow council members to get their own attorneys to make sure they don't get left behind in a pending sale.

JEA has seven special attorneys doing the same thing for the utility, including former JEA board Chairman Alan Howard.

During the meeting, some council members expressed concerns that most of the public believes a JEA sale is a done deal.

