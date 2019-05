JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers are investigating a domestic situation in Panama Park. It happened after 11 p.m. Saturday night on East 63rd St.

Officers arrived to find two men with serious stab wounds. Injuries to the heart and other parts of the body were reported. Both victims were sent to UF Health where one of them alter died. The other victim is in serious condition.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.