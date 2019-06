ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A driver is dead after a spin out on I-95 northbound just before the State Road 16 exit in St. Johns County late Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a northbound 1999 Toyota Corolla spun clockwise onto the grassy shoulder of the highway at 10:36 p.m. finally stopping when the vehicle crashed into a tree and flipped upside down.

The driver, Tiffany Nelson, 34, was pronounced dead on the scene.

