Accused St. Augustine drug dealer charged with murder in overdose death

Oscar Novo is charged with selling fentanyl to Parker Clarkson in February 2018

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Johns County man accused of selling fentanyl that led to a man's overdose death last year was arrested and charged with murder. The Sheriff's Office said it's the first time it has used provisions of a new state law to charge a drug dealer with murder for causing the death of a customer.

Oscar Novo, 26, is charged with selling the fentanyl to 27-year-old Parker Clarkson in February 2018. Deputies say they found a syringe and a plastic bag containing fentanyl next to Clarkson's body.

According to the arrest report, Novo first denied meeting with Clarkson, but in a second interview admitted to investigators that he did arrange to sell Clarkson narcotics and went to his workplace Feb. 19, 2018, to sell him the drugs.

Clarkson was found dead in his home the next day.

Detectives said Clarkson's cellphone shows text messages with Novo about meeting to buy heroin. Toxicology showed what Clarkson believed was heroin was really fentanyl.

Novo was arrested Friday and is being held without bond in the St. Johns County jail.



