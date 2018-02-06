National Weather Service: East Coast tsunami warning was false alarm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A routine National Weather Service test on Tuesday resulted in a false push notification to mobile phones about a tsunami warning, giving jolt to many residents on the East Coast.

Some users of the weather app Accuweather received an alert of a tsunami warning. Users in coastal Georgia, Ponte Vedra, even in Tallahassee reported to News4Jax that they received the warning.

Tsunami Warning was issued mistakenly sent by an app. There is no Tsunami Warning in effect. It was just a Tsunami test message. — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) February 6, 2018

According to officials in Glynn County, Georgia, "While Accuweather was conducting a drill with their app this morning they mistakenly sent out a tsunami warning for Coastal Georgia. There is no tsunami warning at this time. While the source is cited as the National Weather Service Office in Jacksonville, this was simply a drill and was not meant to be sent to the public. There is no reason to be alarmed about a tsunami."

Accuweather tweeted the following message:

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 6, 2018

The mistaken alert follows an alert of a missile attack in Hawaii that was mistakenly sent during a drill in January.

