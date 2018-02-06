News

National Weather Service: East Coast tsunami warning was false alarm

It was only a drill

By Carianne Luter - Associate producer, Cole Pepper - Sports reporter/anchor, web producer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A routine National Weather Service test on Tuesday resulted in a false push notification to mobile phones about a tsunami warning, giving jolt to many residents on the East Coast.

Some users of the weather app Accuweather received an alert of a tsunami warning. Users in coastal Georgia, Ponte Vedra, even in Tallahassee reported to News4Jax that they received the warning.

According to officials in Glynn County, Georgia, "While Accuweather was conducting a drill with their app this morning they mistakenly sent out a tsunami warning for Coastal Georgia. There is no tsunami warning at this time. While the source is cited as the National Weather Service Office in Jacksonville, this was simply a drill and was not meant to be sent to the public. There is no reason to be alarmed about a tsunami."

Accuweather tweeted the following message:

The mistaken alert follows an alert of a missile attack in Hawaii that was mistakenly sent during a drill in January

