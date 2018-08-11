UPD: Additional video voyeurism charges filed against former UNF student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former University of North Florida student faces 15 new felony charges.

The University Police Department said Friday that it had filed 15 additional counts of video voyeurism against Jesse Martinez, who is also accused of threatening to expose explicit photos of a man he met on a dating app.

The charges were filed after police said they learned Martinez had hidden a video camera in the men’s room at the Thomas G. Carpenter Library this spring.

UNF police said they were able to identify seven new victims, who were unaware that they were being recorded while using a public restroom.

Martinez, 22, has been in the Duval County jail since he was arrested in April on charges of unlawful use of a two-way communication device and making threats with intent to compel.

Since then, the UPD expanded its investigation and Martinez was additionally charged with eight counts of video voyeurism earlier this year after police said they discovered he had hidden a video camera in a bathroom in Osprey Fountains residence hall.

Police said they have seized other devices and more charges could be filed depending on what they find.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call UPD at 904-620-2800.

UNF has a 24-hour crisis hotline for victims at 904-620-1010.

