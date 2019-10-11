Adult arcade employees march to protest impending closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - About 30 people carrying signs saying Save Our Jobs marched through San Marco Square on Friday morning, protesting the Jacksonville City Council's 10-9 vote to move up the ban on adult arcades from early next year to next week.

The demonstration comes the same day Mayor Lenny Curry signed the bill into law.



"I work for my kids. My kids are my main priority," Andrew Malasquez said. "Before I was always living check to check; and now, this job is actually helping me a lot."

Robin Rukab, who is involved with several arcades, told News4Jax the closings will leave thousands of people without work.

"The City Council members who left City Hall (Tuesday) night in their fancy cars and went to their gated community homes. I don't know how they slept last night knowing that they unemployed 2,700 people," Rukab said.

Many of the signs carrying by protestors called out Councilwoman Leigh Ann Cumber by name as she introduced legislation to close the game rooms down immediately. Cumber's staff said she is out of town Friday and they will pass on News4Jax's request for comment.

Two council members are scheduled to meet next week to discuss how to help workers who will be displaced when an estimated 140 to 160 of the adult arcades operating in the city close.

Brian Hughes, chief administrative officer for Jacksonville, said city code enforcement and Sheriff's Office personnel will begin visiting the locations as soon as Monday.

"We will start a citation process that ultimately leads to the removal of the machines or shutting down the facility," Hughes added.

Already, lawyers for the game rooms are planning their strategy. Upset with the fact the city changed the February closing date, Kelly Mathis, an attorney who has been involved in representing the game rooms since they first ran into trouble in Jacksonville, said he is planning to file an emergency injunction in federal court to keep the latest proposed shutdown from happening.

"If we're a legitimate business -- and they are -- and you are shutting us down, what about the other places? They have crime. They have calls for service," Mathis said.

That appeal has not been filed since the mayor has yet to sign the measure into law. An existing lawsuit filed this summer on this measure has now been moved to federal court. So far, no court date has been set.

Customers of the businesses who spoke with News4Jax earlier this week also aren't happy.

"The place is not a nuisance whatsoever. If you want to call a nuisance, we've got two girly bars down the street here. Police are called there regularly. Did they close them down? Same difference," said one customer inside Spin City, an adult arcade on the Southside.

