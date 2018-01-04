Airbnb helps Florida tourism boost

The short-term rental startup announced on Thursday plans to build a 324-unit apartment building in Kissimmee, Florida -- located near Walt Disney World Resorts.

Airbnb played a huge part in Florida tourism, helping boost the state's tourism.

Airbnb is a vacation rental website and has nearly 40,000 Florida hosts. They combined for $450 million and almost three million guests this year, the company released.

The top Florida county in 2017 was Miami-Dade with $134.6 million last year. Jacksonville also made the list pulling in $6.1 million, and Saint Johns County made $8.8 million.

Some hosts let people stay at their homes free of charge as a part of the Airbnb Disaster Sponsor Program.

Each host earns an average $6,700, annually according to Florida Politics.

