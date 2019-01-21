News

Alabama officer, Clay County native killed in line of duty

19-year-old suspect arrested in deadly shooting

By News4Jax.com Staff

Officer Sean Tuder

MOBILE, Ala. - A Clay County native was killed in the line of duty Sunday. Officer Sean Tuder, 30, was gunned down in Mobile Sunday afternoon.

Officer Tuder and his team were serving an arrest warrant when the deadly shooting took place, reported the Clay County Sheriff's Office. During a press conference covered by CNN affiliate WKRG, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the suspect, Marco Perez, 19, was taken into custody.  

WKRG reported that District Attorney Ashley Rich has authorized capital murder charges against Perez.

Local law enforcement agencies including the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Sheriff's Office are remembering Tuder, who was a former officer at the Palatka Police Department. He graduated from Fleming Island High School. He joined the Mobile Police Department in March of 2016 and was Officer of the Month in July 2017.

