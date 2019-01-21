Alabama officer, Clay County native killed in line of duty

MOBILE, Ala. - A Clay County native was killed in the line of duty Sunday. Officer Sean Tuder, 30, was gunned down in Mobile Sunday afternoon.

Officer Tuder and his team were serving an arrest warrant when the deadly shooting took place, reported the Clay County Sheriff's Office. During a press conference covered by CNN affiliate WKRG, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the suspect, Marco Perez, 19, was taken into custody.

WKRG reported that District Attorney Ashley Rich has authorized capital murder charges against Perez.

Local law enforcement agencies including the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Sheriff's Office are remembering Tuder, who was a former officer at the Palatka Police Department. He graduated from Fleming Island High School. He joined the Mobile Police Department in March of 2016 and was Officer of the Month in July 2017.

Officer Sean Tuder previously served at Palatka Police Department. Our thoughts are with his family and law enforcement family. Many of our deputies worked him him and our hearts are breaking. #RIP #GoneTooSoon https://t.co/nRcvHuiTRy — Putnam County (Fla.) SO (@PutnamCountySO) January 21, 2019

Regretfully our nation has lost another police officer. Sean Tuder, a Clay County native, was shot and killed today in Mobile, Alabama as he and his team were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.



Sean graduated from Fleming Island High School and still has family here. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Ao2jC99Axb — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) January 21, 2019

Tuder is the fifth officer to be gunned down in the line of duty so far in 2019.

READ MORE: Police officer gunned down is the 5th killed in the US this year

Seven other officers have been killed on the job, four in firearms-related deaths and three in traffic accidents, according to the National law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.