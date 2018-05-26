Anonymous complaint in St. Augustine leads to arrest of two on drug charges

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - An anonymous call to the St. Augustine police Sunday morning led to the arrest of two people on drug possession.

Police say they responded to a parking lot on South Dixie Highway and found three people sitting in a car. The people in the car consented to a search and police say they found drug paraphernalia and a substance that field tested positive for crystal meth.

Crystal Methvin and Douglas Nickerson were arrested on drug possession charges.

