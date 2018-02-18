AP publishes animation detailing Parkland shooting timeline

People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 18, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

The Associated Press compiled an animation showing how the Parkland, Florida shooting unfolded.

According to officials, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was dropped off by an Uber at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at 2:19 p.m. About two minutes later, he fired shots inside the school.

Police said Cruz shot into classroom 1215, then 1216 and 1241. Police said he then doubled back and shot into classrooms 1215 and 1216 again before shooting into classroom 1213.

Police said Cruz then took the stairs to the second floor, where he shot a person in room 1234. Police said the shooting lasted a total of six minutes. At 2:27 p.m., police said Cruz went up another set of stairs to the third floor, where he dropped his AR-15 rifle and backpack on the floor. Cruz then tried to blend in with other students leaving the school, police said.

Watch this animated re-creation of how police allege Nikolas Cruz carried out the mass shooting at a South Florida high school. pic.twitter.com/DUIqF2kN2R — The Associated Press (@AP) February 17, 2018

Officials said Cruz then went to a nearby Walmart and McDonalds before eventually being caught by officers a few blocks away walking in a neighborhood.

According to reports, when Cruz makes a court appearance on Monday, his attorney will try to make a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

News4Jax spoke with area attorney Rhonda Peoples-Waters, who said that’s not likely to happen.

“I do feel that the state attorney’s office is not going to resolve the case tomorrow regardless of what the defense’s position is,” Peoples-Waters said. “The state attorney’s office has the obligation to contact all the victims’ families and there are more than 17 victims’ families that they will have to contact, including those that are still suffering from the injuries.”

Another thing that’s been discussed in media reports is that Cruz’s lawyer will try an insanity plea.

Peoples-Waters said she doesn’t think that will be an easy sell in court because there has to be a lot of documentation to prove he was so insane that he was not responsible for his actions.

Officials said students will never have to go back into the classrooms and the building will be destroyed by the city of Parkland.

