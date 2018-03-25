AR-15 found in trunk of rental car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after an AR-15 rifle was found inside the trunk of an abandoned rental car.

Employees at the Express Rent-A-Car on Blanding Boulevard say the car was never returned and when they located the vehicle it was full of bullet holes and a rifle was in the back.

Express Rent-A-Car owner Max Wilcox said the car was rented out for four days and employees had to retrieve it from Mission Spring Apartments on Timuquana Road and that's when they discovered the gun and bullet holes in the car.

"With all the shootings that have been going on lately, it's weird when it comes straight to your front door. You see a gun right in the back of the car," Wilcox said.

Wilcox said he turned the gun over to JSO and investigators told him the AR-15 was purchased legally. However, They're still investigating to determine who left it inside of the car and shot the car up.

