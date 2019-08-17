First Coast-area high school preseason begins this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High school football kicks off this week with preseason classics.
A look at the schedule for the scrimmages. The regular season starts next week. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 15
- Buchholz at Bishop Kenny
- Camden County at Ware County
- Eagle’s View at Hilliard
- Ribault at First Coast, 6 p.m.
- Trenton at Christ’s Church
Friday, Aug. 16
- Armwood at Lee, 6 p.m.
- Baldwin at Baker County
- Bartram Trail at Menendez
- Bishop Snyder at Bishop McLaughlin
- Bolles at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
- Charlton County at Pierce County
- Clay at St. Augustine
- Colquitt County at Columbia
- Crescent City at Union County
- Episcopal at Fernandina Beach
- Flagler Palm Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
- Florida State University School at University Christian
- Fort White at Middleburg
- Interlachen at Hamilton County
- Joshua Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.
- Keystone Heights at Ridgeview
- Mandarin at Creekside
- Matanzas/Cedar Creek Christian at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
- Newberry at Bradford
- NFEI at Jackson, 6 p.m.
- Orange Park at West Nassau
- P.K. Yonge at Palatka
- Parker at Trinity Christian
- Paxon at Nease
- Ponte Vedra at Oakleaf
- Providence at Englewood, 6 p.m.
- Raines at White, 6 p.m.
- Sandalwood at Rickards
- Satellite at St. Joseph
- St. Johns Country Day at St. Edwards
- Westside at Fleming Island
- Yulee at Suwannee
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.