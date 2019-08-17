Archive

First Coast-area high school preseason begins this week

A glance at games on Thursday and Friday

By Justin Barney - Sports Editor
iStock/JOE CICAK

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High school football kicks off this week with preseason classics.

A look at the schedule for the scrimmages. The regular season starts next week. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. 

Thursday, Aug. 15

  • Buchholz at Bishop Kenny
  • Camden County at Ware County
  • Eagle’s View at Hilliard
  • Ribault at First Coast, 6 p.m.
  • Trenton at Christ’s Church

Friday, Aug. 16

  • Armwood at Lee, 6 p.m.
  • Baldwin at Baker County
  • Bartram Trail at Menendez
  • Bishop Snyder at Bishop McLaughlin
  • Bolles at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
  • Charlton County at Pierce County  
  • Clay at St. Augustine
  • Colquitt County at Columbia
  • Crescent City at Union County
  • Episcopal at Fernandina Beach
  • Flagler Palm Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
  • Florida State University School at University Christian
  • Fort White at Middleburg
  • Interlachen at Hamilton County
  • Joshua Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.
  • Keystone Heights at Ridgeview
  • Mandarin at Creekside
  • Matanzas/Cedar Creek Christian at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
  • Newberry at Bradford
  • NFEI at Jackson, 6 p.m.
  • Orange Park at West Nassau
  • P.K. Yonge at Palatka
  • Parker at Trinity Christian
  • Paxon at Nease
  • Ponte Vedra at Oakleaf
  • Providence at Englewood, 6 p.m.
  • Raines at White, 6 p.m.
  • Sandalwood at Rickards
  • Satellite at St. Joseph
  • St. Johns Country Day at St. Edwards
  • Westside at Fleming Island
  • Yulee at Suwannee

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.