First Coast-area high school preseason begins this week

iStock/JOE CICAK

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High school football kicks off this week with preseason classics.

A look at the schedule for the scrimmages. The regular season starts next week. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Buchholz at Bishop Kenny

Camden County at Ware County

Eagle’s View at Hilliard

Ribault at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Trenton at Christ’s Church

Friday, Aug. 16

Armwood at Lee, 6 p.m.

Baldwin at Baker County

Bartram Trail at Menendez

Bishop Snyder at Bishop McLaughlin

Bolles at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Charlton County at Pierce County

Clay at St. Augustine

Colquitt County at Columbia

Crescent City at Union County

Episcopal at Fernandina Beach

Flagler Palm Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Florida State University School at University Christian

Fort White at Middleburg

Interlachen at Hamilton County

Joshua Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Keystone Heights at Ridgeview

Mandarin at Creekside

Matanzas/Cedar Creek Christian at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Newberry at Bradford

NFEI at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Orange Park at West Nassau

P.K. Yonge at Palatka

Parker at Trinity Christian

Paxon at Nease

Ponte Vedra at Oakleaf

Providence at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Raines at White, 6 p.m.

Sandalwood at Rickards

Satellite at St. Joseph

St. Johns Country Day at St. Edwards

Westside at Fleming Island

Yulee at Suwannee

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.