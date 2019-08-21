Bridge on road between Florida-Georgia line collapses

QUINCY, Fla. - The bridge on Hutchinson Ferry Road just inside Gadsden County Florida has collapsed, the Decatur County Sheriff's office reported on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office closed the road at the Florida-Georgia Line. All local traffic has been detoured and rerouted.

WTXL reports two accidents occurred during the collapse around 5:10 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

