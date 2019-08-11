Glynn County police find parents of lost child found on Sea Island

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Glynn County Police Department said officers have found the parents of a lost child Sunday.

The child was found on Sea Island, Georgia around 7 a.m. Saturday wearing a blue shirt and diaper. He has sandy blonde hair with blue eyes and was carrying a piece of paper that reads, "Mat."

An officer with Sea Island security was able to use sign language and learned the child's name is Mat. The boy is believed to have Down syndrome.

Shortly after the Glynn County Police Department notified the media of the lost child, his parents were found and the family is back together.

