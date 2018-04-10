Flooding rains around Gainesville as Jacksonville awaits the rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Areal Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Alachua county through 9:00p.m. The areas between Alachua and St Johns counties have already seen 1-3" of rain during the day on Monday and with training bands of rain we could see 3-6" of rainfall over the next 24 hours.

The afternoon rain set up in a line moving East through Alachua, Putnam, St Johns and Flagler counties. Minor flooding was reported in St Augustine. Evening showers are expect to be along and to the South of I-10. These waves will bring increasing rainfall totals through Tuesday night. Rainfall rates will average 0.50-1.5 inches north of I-10, 1.5-3.0 inches south of I-10.

Tonight will be damp for most, with mostly cloudy skies. Expect passing showers, especially to the South of I-10. Temperatures will sink down into the upper 50s.

Tuesday expect more rain. Waves of moderate to heavy rain will push across Northeastern Florida, especially during the late morning through mid day. The heaviest rain will be in our southernmost counties, where an additional 1-2" of rainfall is possible. Afternoon highs will vary greatly due to location. Drier locations, like Southeastern Georgia will warm into the upper 70s. Southernmost counties seeing the more frequent tain will top out in the 60s. The rain will come to an end from the Northwest to the Southeast along with clearing skies Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The sun returns Wednesday. Expect a cool start in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clearing skies lead to plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday starts out chilly as well, in the low 50s. Plenty of sunshine leads to a warm up into the upper 70s.

Friday starts out cool, in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies allows our warm up to break into the low 80s.

Early weekend forecast: Saturday you can expect partly cloudy skies and arm afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 80s with only a 20% chances for an afternoon shower. Sunday looks wet, with 70% chances for rain and afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s. We will keep you updated as the models get a better handle on the timing of the weekend showers.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 71 - 60%

8 pm 69 - 50%

10 pm 66 - 40%

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 7:50 pm

