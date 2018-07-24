Scattered showers, storms peak around 5pm, fading during evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Storms initially fired up in Clay and Putnam counties and pushed into St Johns and Flagler counties. The storms are expected to build in coverage, peaking around 5pm and then fading as we slide into the evening hours.

Tonight we will be calm and muggy, with overnight temperatures sinking down into the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday starts out with partly cloudy skies and warms quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect building clouds by the mid day and then 50% chances for afternoon storms, especially between 2-7p.m. We will see rainfall totals between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch. Afternoon high will top out at 92°.

Wednesday looks like the day this week with the most widespread rain. We move from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy pretty quickly during the morning hours. Expect highs in the upper 80s and 70% chances to see showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday look slightly drier with more limited chances for storms (40%) and afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Sunday and Monday the rain chances rebound back up to 60% during the afternoon hours with a high of 91°.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 87 - 40%

8 pm 83 - 30%

10 pm 81 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:39 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.