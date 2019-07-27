Damp Friday evening; Nor'easter sets in Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Showers and a wave of more widespread rain are spreading across our area from the southwest towards the northeast. Expect damp conditions on Friday evening. The most widespread rain will be from Gainesville to Palatka and Orange Park. We will dry out after sunset and our temperatures will sink down into the low 70s.

Saturday, Nor'easter conditions set in. Expect cloudy skies and cooler temperatures only venturing into the mid to upper 80s. Expect breezy northeasterly winds between 12-17 mph to bring coastal showers onshore that will build inland during the afternoon hours. The most frequent and heaviest rain will be to the east of I-95. Rainfall amounts could be as high as a quarter of an inch to half of an inch of rain. The chances for rain wind down after 8p.m. Overnight temperatures will get down to 73°.

Sunday expect to wake up to partly sunny skies. Building northeasterly winds will keep us in the mid to upper 80s and bring coastal showers onshore. The coastal showers will wander inland during the afternoon hours.

Monday the Nor'easter starts to lessen it's grip on our area, but will still see partly sunny skies, northeasterly winds around 10 mph, and decent chances for showers. Expect high temperatures around 90° and 40% chances for showers.

Tuesday looks more normal for us for this time of the year. Expect to wake up in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s and 30% chances for afternoon storms erupt after 2p.m.

The chances for rain look more widespread on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as we hit the low 90s for afternoon highs.

