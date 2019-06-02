Argument leads to man shot in a grocery store parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot early Sunday morning during an argument in the parking lot of the Harvey's grocery store off Moncrief Road near Soutel Drive. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers found the middle-aged victim at the BP station, about half a block away. He was taken to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said they have surveillance video of the argument and they are looking for a suspect they describe as a man in his 50s. He is believed to be driving a light colored or gray Cadillac.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.