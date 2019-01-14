Arkansas woman, 21, killed while passing through Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Loved ones are mourning a young Arkansas woman who was shot and killed while passing through Jacksonville on her way to Atlanta earlier this month.

Destiny Dennis, 21, died Jan. 4 after she was dropped off with a gunshot wound at Baptist Medical Center in downtown Jacksonville that morning, according to a police incident report.

Her family said her loss has been difficult not only because she was so young, but also because there’s a lot of mystery surrounding the circumstances that led to her death.

Dennis’ mother, Emily Martin, told News4Jax she was in a car with her boyfriend and 5-month-old daughter heading for Atlanta when they stopped at a Jacksonville gas station.

Though few details were listed in an incident report released by police, Martin said she believes her daughter was robbed at the gas station.

“There’s a lot of information that I don’t know what I can and cannot say because of the investigation being an ongoing investigation,” Martin said.

The narrative in the police report picks up with Dennis being taken to Baptist, where she was pronounced dead.

Dennis’ daughter is said to be fine. She was not hurt in the shooting and is staying with a relative in Arkansas.

For now, this family will keep pushing for justice in an unfamiliar city, but they’re hopeful investigators will soon provide the answers they seek.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.