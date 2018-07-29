Ash Properties buys BB&T Tower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ash Properties closed on the BB&T Tower in downtown Jacksonville Tuesday for $24.47 million. Included in the deal is a seven-story, 700-space parking garage across the street.

The new owners are planning on starting renovations right away.

Randall Whitfield, COO of Ash Properties tells our news partner the Jaxdailyrecord.com work will include work in the lobby, new furniture, flooring, and decor. There will also be some exterior upgrades.

Ash Properties owns office and retail spaces throughout Jacksonville, but owning a tower is something new for the company.

"We are taking this opportunity to get our foot in the door and look forward to working to see downtown grow and become vital again," said Whitfield.

