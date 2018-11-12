Atlantic Beach boutique hit by vehicle for 4th time in 4 years

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - It's happened again.

For the fourth time in four years, a vehicle slammed into the AshleGryre boutique in Atlantic Beach, according to store owner Robin Spence.

The most recent crash was Monday morning at the retail store, which is located where northbound Third Street meets Atlantic Boulevard.

Spence posted pictures of the crash and damage to the store's social media page, saying repairs from March's crash were just starting.

News4Jax has covered previous crashes at the store, but Spence said this fourth one was by far the worst of them all.

WATCH: Surveillance video captures truck crashing into boutique

Video from the store's surveillance shows a black pickup truck ramming through the glass doors before coming to rest inside the boutique.

Clothes and other merchandise were strewn across the floor in pictures posted to the store's social media page.

It is unclear what happened to the driver of the truck or that person's condition. No one was in the store and no injuries were reported.

The storefront was boarded up and the truck was removed from inside when News4Jax arrived.

