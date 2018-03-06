Atlantic Beach police drug raid turns up grenade, still

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Atlantic Beach police said officers raided two suspected drug houses and arrested three people Tuesday, and recovered a live hand grenade and seized a moonshine still in the process.

Two occupants of a home on Jordan Street were arrested on cocaine and marijuana charges. The third person was arrested on marijuana charges at a home on West 6th Street. That’s where the grenade and still were found, police said.

Atlantic Beach called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bomb squad and the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team to disable the grenade.

Police said the drug raids were the result of an investigation that started with drug bust by undercover officers.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.