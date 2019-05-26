Auburn University's sports announcer and his wife killed in car crash

AUBURN, Ala. - A community of Auburn University alumni and fans in Jacksonville are mourning the death of the school's sports announcer Saturday.

The First Coast Auburn Club posted to facebook lamenting the passing of Rod Bramblett, 53, and his wife Paula, 52, in a car wreck involving a 16-year-old driver, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It was Auburn's athletics department that first announced the situation on twitter and AL.com later reported that the accident was fatal.

Both Rod and Paula Bramblett were both air lifted to local hospitals, but were pronounced dead from their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Bramblett had been a part of Auburn's sports broadcasts since 1993 and was named sports caster of the year for 2006, 2010 and 2013.

