Baby Shark Live! is coming to Jacksonville in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo!

Parents... get ready, because Baby Shark Live!, the brand new, fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live, is coming to the Florida Theatre!

The Florida Theatre stop is one of the first shows of the Baby Shark Live! North American tour.

You can hear sharks sing and dance in Jacksonville on Monday, October 7 at 6 p.m.

“Baby Shark,” Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. The Baby Shark Dance video has more than 3 billion views, making it the eighth most- viewed video in the history of YouTube.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at floridatheatre.com, by calling the box office at 904.355.2787 or in person at the box office at 128 E. Forsyth Street.

TICKET PRICES $29.50 – $55.50

New and classic songs will be performed, including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and, the song that started it all, “Baby Shark.”

