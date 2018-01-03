Ponte Vedra Beach house collapses

A house along the coast in St. Johns County collapsed after substantial beach erosion. The area was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irama.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A portion of a beach house on South Ponte Vedra Beach Boulevard collapsed Wednesday, the St. Johns Fire Rescue Department said.

The home is along a stretch of coast heavily eroded by Hurricane Irma.

Fire rescue crews said the house is unoccupied and there have been no injuries reported.

The SJCFR said the appropriate agencies have been notified and the structure has been deemed unsafe.

Other properties along the same stretch of coast have collapsed due to erosion from Hurricane Irma.



Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.